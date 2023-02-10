Send letters to editor@theprogress.com

LETTER: Good Samaritans and first responders helped after accident

‘My recent experience gives me renewed confidence in the inherent goodness of ordinary people’

On Jan. 31, I had my first car accident after driving for over 40 years. While parking in front of Quizno’s restaurant, my car suddenly lurched forward accidentally and crashed into their storefront sending glass into the restaurant. Fortunately, no one was injured but I was certainly shocked and traumatized. Two good Samaritans saw the accident and came to my immediate aid. One was an off duty firefighter trained and experienced in handling such situations. They both provided compassion and care while we awaited the paramedics and police. Everyone I dealt with was kind, professional and understanding.

There is much negativity in the news these days. However, my recent experience gives me renewed confidence in the inherent goodness of ordinary people, the competence of our emergency personnel and the quality of the police who serve and protect our community. My thanks to them all.

Cécile Duncan

Chilliwack

