LETTER: Gill Bar is like a scene out of Mad Max

Re: “Time to shut down access to the Fraser River at Gill Road bar, say stewards” www.theprogress.com, May 19, 2022.
I want to share my experience at the Gill Road bar. I live in Gibsons and came there for my grandson’s fifth birthday. It was a Sunday afternoon and I could not believe what I was seeing and hearing.
Trucks, ATVs, motor bikes, powerboats, music, yelling and smoke.
I felt like I was in a scene of the apocalypse or the movie Mad Max.
I wandered around feeling perplexed and saddened. I took pictures and videos to try and capture what I was experiencing. It was sensory overload. I was told this is nothing compared to a Saturday night.
I agree that something needs to be done to protect the sensitive ecosystem. I’m not sure why nothing is being done.
I understand people want to get out and have fun, but is this the new reality of fun? This is these young, and not so young people’s world. It’s their future. I left feeling puzzled and overwhelmed.
It was an experience that stayed with me for days after. Reading this article brought it all back.
Lesley Smith
