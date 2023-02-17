LETTER: Former Chilliwack school trustee insists there is illegal porn in school libraries

I wish to comment on the article “New-look SD33 board spars over school books” by Eric Welsh in the Feb. 10 Chilliwack Progress.

To his credit, Welsh correctly identified my long-standing concern that “some books in Chilliwack school libraries meet the definition of child pornography.” And I still hold that view, despite the outlandish assertions by (school board chair) Willow Reichelt, that my concern was “defamatory” and that “there is no illegal materials in our schools.” Her reaction to cut off my mic when I simply asked the superintendent whether the district had a legal opinion in regards to library books describing sexual acts between minors, raises concerns about her ability to fulfill the role of board chair, and does nothing to nullify the statutes of the criminal code. It is perfectly clear:

Section 163.1 of the Code defines child pornography to include “a visual representation, whether or not it was made by electronic or mechanical means,” that “shows a person who is or is depicted as being under the age of 18 years and is engaged in or is depicted as engaged in explicit sexual activity,” or “the dominant characteristic of which is the depiction, for a sexual purpose, of a sexual organ or the anal region of a person under the age of 18 years. Prohibition covers the visual representations of child sexual abuse and other sexual activity by persons (real or imaginary) under the age of 18 years or the depiction of their sexual organ/anal region for a sexual purpose… It also includes the written depictions of persons or characters (fictional or non-fictional) under the age of 18 engaging in sexual activity.”

My main concern is for parents to be aware that books like All Boys Aren’t Blue or Gender Queer (in at least three Chilliwack high schools) contain explicit descriptions of sex acts between minors, including homosexual anal sex, fellatio, and even a father who rapes his daughter (in The Bluest Eye). And the book This Book is Gay, which is available in at least seven district elementary schools describes and promotes various sexual activities. According to the criminal code, providing materials describing any sexual acts to children under 18 violates the code. I believe almost all students in our schools from Kindergarten to Grade 12 are under 18. Teachers can be held liable.

If the books mentioned above do not violate the criminal code in regard to children under 18, then a legal opinion to that effect will put the issue to rest. I would welcome that. But a board chair who shouts down concerned parents at a public meeting where their opinions and concerns are meant to be heard, is not what a school board should be about. And shutting off microphones will not silence the criminal code.

Darrell Furgason

