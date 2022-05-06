LETTER: First-past-the-post isn’t democratic

Confidence-and-supply agreement as close as we will get to true democracy

Re: “Liberal-NDP join forces,” Points of View, Chilliwack Progress April 8, 2022.

Minority governments, like the confidence-and-supply agreement between the federal Liberals and NDP, are unfortunately the closest that Canadians will likely ever get to fully democratic governance, i.e. proportional representation.

In federal-electorate popular-vote support, that received by the NDP and Liberal parties combined typically significantly outweighs that for the Conservative party. (In last September’s election, those parties garnered 17.8 per cent, 32.6 per cent and 33.7 per cent, respectively.)

To me, that’s definitely a more democratically representative governance than if, as with this case, the Conservatives rule with much less of the popular vote.

Following the 2021 election, there was abundant news-media commentary about the likely-otherwise-Tory electorate that defected to Maxime Bernier’s PPC camp thus potentially costing the Tories election-winning seats.

Yet I heard nothing about the usual centre-left vote-splitting between the Liberals and NDP, which, I believe, often enables the Tories to squeeze up the middle.

All of this, of course, is basically thanks to our first-past-the-post electoral system, which to me barely qualifies as democratic rule within the democracy spectrum and is least representative of the electorate as a whole.

Additionally, I understand, such low-representation governments are therefore easier for lobbyists to manipulate, something the news-media typically don’t mention.

Frank Sterle Jr.

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

Letter to the EditorLetters