LETTER: Fireworks are not only illegal, they are traumatizing to pets

They also injure people, trigger PTSD or sensory issues and cause wildfires

There was a ‘marked increase’ in fireworks complaints in Chilliwack on Halloween 2020. (Paul Henderson/ The Chilliwack Progress file)

Could we please remind the residents of Chilliwack of the SPCA’s position on fireworks: “Did you know that fireworks can traumatize, injure and kill pets, farm animals and wildlife (not to mention injure people, trigger PTSD or sensory issues and cause wildfires)?”

And, the possession and discharge of fireworks and firecrackers is prohibited in the City of Chilliwack.

Consumer fireworks are fireworks sold for use by the general public and include items such as Roman candles, sparklers, fountains, volcanoes, mines, and snakes.

The possession and discharge of display fireworks is prohibited unless a valid permit has been obtained.

Display fireworks are fireworks designed for professional use only.

Persons in possession of fireworks and/or firecrackers may be subject to fines of $500 and confiscation of the items.

And could we remind the city to enforce this bylaw with some vim and vinegar? Putting ink to paper doesn’t enforce the law.

Let’s see some serious attention and fines.

Chester Malcolm

