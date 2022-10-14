LETTER: Ex-cop says police dogs are a great help dealing with violent offenders

‘I cannot calculate the times I would like to have had the benefit of a service dog to assist me’

Const. Jordan Braid, Chilliwack RCMP, with Neon at left is one of seven new graduates from the police dog program posing for a photo at BC RCMP headquarters in Surrey on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Anna Burns photo)

With reference to the letter to the editor published in The Progress, Oct. 7, 2022: “Someone injured every two days by police dogs,” I feel the author has done a disservice to the policing community and the dog section in particular.

Having arrested innumerable people while a member of the RCMP, I realize the author has never likely had to face and subdue violent offenders.

I cannot calculate the times I would like to have had the benefit of a service dog to assist me. I took an oath to protect the public, not commit suicide by a criminal.

As far as I am concerned public safety takes precedence over the well-being of the arrestee.

I should add they are used in numerous public assistance cases, i.e. locating lost children and adults, lost valuables, etc.

In the interests of the poor offender, might I suggest all police service dogs be fitted with rubber dentures.

Rob Irving

Chilliwack

