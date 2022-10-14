LETTER: Ex-cop says police dogs are a great help dealing with violent offenders

With reference to the letter to the editor published in The Progress, Oct. 7, 2022: “Someone injured every two days by police dogs,” I feel the author has done a disservice to the policing community and the dog section in particular.
Having arrested innumerable people while a member of the RCMP, I realize the author has never likely had to face and subdue violent offenders.
I cannot calculate the times I would like to have had the benefit of a service dog to assist me. I took an oath to protect the public, not commit suicide by a criminal.
As far as I am concerned public safety takes precedence over the well-being of the arrestee.
I should add they are used in numerous public assistance cases, i.e. locating lost children and adults, lost valuables, etc.
In the interests of the poor offender, might I suggest all police service dogs be fitted with rubber dentures.
Rob Irving
Chilliwack
• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.
• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters