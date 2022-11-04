LETTER: Enforcement of fireworks bylaw isn’t happening

‘Bylaws were supposed to have been enhanced but they haven’t changed’

I hear fireworks close to me in North Sardis, yet there’s nothing I can do about it.

City bylaws are still toothless. A bylaw officer advised that to report fireworks I must provide a street address.

One clever miscreant shot out a colourful display and did it only once.

No way bylaws or RCMP can catch them in the act.

Bylaws were supposed to have been enhanced, but they haven’t changed.

Feel free to light up the sky in a field somewhere. No one will stop you.

Sandra Hawkes

