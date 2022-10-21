LETTER: Elected officials need to remember to maintain respect for minority rights

I just wanted to send congratulations to the mayor, the councillors, and school trustees who were voted in last Saturday. I also wanted to give a heartfelt thanks to all the other candidates who put in their time and effort to make Chilliwack a democracy and not merely a locale of acclamation.

I would also hope that those voted in remember that we have a system of majority rule with respect for minority rights and that they govern on those same principles. There has been too much demonization from all corners of the political spectrum without looking at the individuals behind those viewpoints and why they might have them. Hopefully going forward we can have less of this and more conversation and compromise.

Shawn Carlsen

