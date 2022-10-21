A woman casts her vote for the federal election in a polling station on Toronto's Ward Island on Monday, May 2, 2011. Members of a Manitoba First Nation are heading to the ballot box in unprecedented circumstances caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

LETTER: Elected officials need to remember to maintain respect for minority rights

‘There has been too much demonization from all corners of the political spectrum’

I just wanted to send congratulations to the mayor, the councillors, and school trustees who were voted in last Saturday. I also wanted to give a heartfelt thanks to all the other candidates who put in their time and effort to make Chilliwack a democracy and not merely a locale of acclamation.

I would also hope that those voted in remember that we have a system of majority rule with respect for minority rights and that they govern on those same principles. There has been too much demonization from all corners of the political spectrum without looking at the individuals behind those viewpoints and why they might have them. Hopefully going forward we can have less of this and more conversation and compromise.

Shawn Carlsen

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackElection 2022Letter to the EditorLetters

Previous story
LETTER: Teen boys are also ‘sextorted’ on the internet

Just Posted

Clayton Eheler. (Facebook)
Chilliwack gangster Clayton Eheler back in custody after being out on bail

Central Elementary student Mikaela Chloe Ward Hill is a happy paddler, getting kayak lessons from the Chilliwack Centre of Excellence. (Colleen Christensen photo)
Chilliwack Centre of Excellence runs kayaking lessons for elementary school students

SD33
Chilliwack School District hires new secretary-treasurer

Chilliwack Fire crews at hedge fire sparked by fireworks in Chilliwack on Oct. 31, 2021. (Chilliwack Fire Department)
‘Extreme fire risk’ leads Chilliwack fire chief to issue warning against all fireworks