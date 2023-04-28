“Protect the Bees” by Brooke Hauser, third-place winner (Youth category) in the City of Delta’s 2023 Earth Day Photo Contest. (City of Delta photo)

LETTER: Earth Day action is needed every day

‘Every day of the year really needs World Earth Day action’

As developed nations, we are rightfully expected by the non-developed world to make the first meaningful moves on decarbonization, since we’ve done the most polluting and thus environmental damage.

Many people are fleeing global-warming-related extreme weather events and/or chronic crop failures in the southern hemisphere, widely believed by climate scientists to be related to the northern hemisphere’s chronic fossil-fuel burning, beginning with the Industrial Revolution.

Every day of the year really needs World Earth Day action – with a genuine, serious effort and not just brief news-media tokenism or dismissal.

Obstacles to environmental progress were quite formidable pre-pandemic. But Covid-19 not only stalled most projects being undertaken, it added greatly to the already busy landfills and burning centres with disposed masks and other non-degradable biohazard-protective single-use materials.

Also increasingly problematic were/are the very large populace too tired and worried about feeding/housing themselves or their family while on insufficient income to worry about the environment, however much it’s much needed.

Meanwhile, consumers continue throwing non-biodegradables down their garbage chutes, or flushing pollutants down toilet/sink drainage pipes.

Then there are the toxic-contaminant spills in rarely visited wilderness.

Societally, we still discharge out of elevated exhaust pipes, smoke stacks and, quite consequentially, from sky-high jet engines like it’s all absorbed into the natural environment without repercussion. Clearly it isn’t, but out of sight, out of mind, right?

Frank Sterle Jr.

READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackEarth DayLetter to the EditorLetters

