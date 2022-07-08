LETTER: Drug dealers are selling poison

In my opinion, anyone selling fentanyl who gets charged should be charged with attempted murder as it seems that that is the reason we have so many deaths.
I might be wrong about the name of the drug, but if it is, then they are deliberately selling it as a poison.
The laws should change to show that as a consequence to selling laced drugs.
Ken Klein
Chilliwack
