Still from Chilliwack Realtor Kevin Schroeder’s January 2022 Instagram video where he explains how BC Assessment increases in property value have no impact on property taxes. (Instagram @kevinschroederrealtor)

Still from Chilliwack Realtor Kevin Schroeder’s January 2022 Instagram video where he explains how BC Assessment increases in property value have no impact on property taxes. (Instagram @kevinschroederrealtor)

LETTER: Differing property assessments in one neighbourhood ensure tax unfairness

‘Assessments used for determining taxes ensure that everybody in the neighbourhood is not treated the same’

Re: “It’s time for perennial property tax misunderstanding,” Progress Editor’s Notebook, Jan. 6, 2023.

If, as the Realtor claims, assessments have no impact on municipal taxes, why are assessments used to level taxes?

What the assessments do is create an unfair and discriminatory cost on the taxpayers. For example, in a typical neighbourhood, homes will be assessed at different amounts. This means that homes assessed higher will pay more in taxes. They will pay more for fire or police protection than a lower assessed neighbour even though they both use the same amount of service.

I believe that all residential pays the same amount for garbage and recycling. I think it is a fixed yearly amount, the same for everybody in the neighbourhood. Assessments used for determining taxes ensure that everybody in the neighbourhood is not treated the same.

Assessments may be valuable for statistics, or real estate or mortgages but, again, it ensures unfairness in any given neighbourhood.

Gail Wade

Langley

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

Assessment BillchilliwackLetter to the EditorLettersProperty taxesReal estate

Previous story
OPINION: Iranian woman living in Chilliwack urging MPs to sponsor prisoners to avoid execution
Next story
EDITORIAL: A house is a home, not a bank

Just Posted

Rory Serna has pleaded guilty to an incident involving a stolen semi-truck that crashed in Abbotsford in January 2022. (RCMP photo)
Man pleads guilty to stealing semi-truck, driving recklessly and crashing in Abbotsford

Meetcha at the 5 at Five Corners is the latest public art installation by City of Chilliwack. ( Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Meetcha at the 5 now in place at Five Corners in Chilliwack

A mixed-use housing building under construction in Langley City on Dec. 5, 2023. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
EDITORIAL: A house is a home, not a bank

Shawn Daly, with the City of Chilliwack public works department, installs the first cigarette butt recycling bin at Ruth and Naomi’s on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Recycling bins for cigarette butts coming to downtown Chilliwack