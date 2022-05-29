LETTER: COVID rule flouters should pay fines

‘A clear example of the misuse of prosecutorial discretion by the Crown’

Re: “Crown drops COVID charges against Chilliwack pastors accused of violating public health orders,” www.theprogress.com, May 11, 2022.

To my mind, this is as clear an example of the misuse of prosecutorial discretion by the Crown one could hope for.

The individuals charged deliberately and triumphantly flouted public health orders during a global pandemic and directly or indirectly put my personal health and well-being at risk in consequence. It is not necessary to delve into the depths of their odd and specious beliefs with which they attempted to justify their actions. Ignorance is not a defence. Their actions were unlawful. Full stop.

And retribution is required. To cite the great bard of the north, Gordon Lightfoot, ‘Those who put their faith in fire, in fire their faith shall be repaid.” And as for the B.C. Crown Prosecution Service, something has gone seriously off the road and into the bushes. Call a judicial tow truck, please.

Craig McKie

