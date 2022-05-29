Free Reformed Church is seen as people attend Sunday Service, in Chilliwack, B.C., on Sunday, February 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Free Reformed Church is seen as people attend Sunday Service, in Chilliwack, B.C., on Sunday, February 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

LETTER: COVID rule flouters should pay fines

‘A clear example of the misuse of prosecutorial discretion by the Crown’

Re: “Crown drops COVID charges against Chilliwack pastors accused of violating public health orders,” www.theprogress.com, May 11, 2022.

To my mind, this is as clear an example of the misuse of prosecutorial discretion by the Crown one could hope for.

The individuals charged deliberately and triumphantly flouted public health orders during a global pandemic and directly or indirectly put my personal health and well-being at risk in consequence. It is not necessary to delve into the depths of their odd and specious beliefs with which they attempted to justify their actions. Ignorance is not a defence. Their actions were unlawful. Full stop.

And retribution is required. To cite the great bard of the north, Gordon Lightfoot, ‘Those who put their faith in fire, in fire their faith shall be repaid.” And as for the B.C. Crown Prosecution Service, something has gone seriously off the road and into the bushes. Call a judicial tow truck, please.

Craig McKie

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackCOVID-19Letter to the EditorLetters

Previous story
LETTER: Chilliwack-Kent MLA can’t have it both ways

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Unregistered massage therapist in Chilliwack charged with sex offences

Numerous convicted or credibly accused pedophiles are former students of the Seminary of Christ the King, according to the plaintiffs. Google Street View image.
3rd former seminary student alleges sexual abuse at Mission priest school in 1970s

Latifah is a 12-year-old cat who was part of a large-scale animal cruelty seizure. She’s at the Chilliwack SPCA looking for her ‘furever’ home. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Latifah at the Chilliwack SPCA

When you take on a pet, you should take it on for its lifetime. (Citizen file)
EDITORIAL: Owning a pet is a lifetime commitment