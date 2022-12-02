Younie’s restaurant in Chilliwack on Nov. 30, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

LETTER: Closure of a Chilliwack restaurant establishment is a big loss

Younies is closing its doors for good on Dec. 24, 2022

Younies Restaurant has been a mainstay in our community for well over 60 years. My parents would meet friends and family for coffee in the 1970s. As teenager I loved going to the restaurant with my sister for cherry pie. I’m now a senior and have been attending weekly for many years the Southgate Mall location where comfort food is served with the memory of a simpler kinder time.

This gem has all the markings of a cozy, warm and inviting establishment. The staff are top notch and the owner, Joel Hill, is a kind-hearted and attentive host. There is air of nostalgia in the space as we see the disappearance of truly sit down, small eateries. Laughter and excellent customer service is the norm. It is always busy and the restaurant feeds many seniors and families alike.

The restaurant is closing its doors for good on Dec. 24, 2022.

The community will be greatly impacted by the loss. It is a place to bring people together and it will be greatly missed by many loyal customers.

I urge everyone to take the time during this holiday season to visit Younies before the closure to support Joel and his amazing team. They deserve our love, our thanks and our support.

Kate Rurka

