LETTER: Christian troll farms aren’t being Christian

Kudos to John Arendt’s column (“Social media contaminated by troll farms,” Progress, April 22, 2022) about the troll farms on Facebook that purposely form to “interfere with political opinions and decision-making.”

As a Christian I find it extremely sad that 19 out of 20 farms are Christian themed.

I would say these people who form and follow troll farms that are so-called “Christian-based” don’t read their Bible, but use it instead as a weapon to bonk uneducated people over the head with crazy reasoning and unfounded scriptural baloney.

I think these people, who are reeled into these troll sites, mandate protests, and the like, are basically angry, unhappy people who need a cause, and as a Christian I am embarrassed for them, and wish they would read the Word about political structures that we live under, and basic Christian 101 behaviour in difficult times.

For instance:

“Everyone must submit to governing authorities. For all authority comes from God and those in positions of authority have been placed there by God. So anyone who rebels against authority is rebelling against what God has instituted, and they will be punished. For the authorities do not strike fear in people who are doing right, but in those who are doing wrong. Would you like to live in without fear of the authorities? Do what is right, and they will honour you.” – Romans 13: 1-3

“Remind the believers to submit to the government and its officers. They should be obedient always ready to do what is good. They must not slander anyone and must avoid quarrelling. Instead, they should be gentle and show true humility to everyone.” – Titus 3: 1-2

“I urge you, first of all, to pray for all people. Ask God to help them; intercede on their behalf, and give thanks for them. Pray this way for kings and all who are in authority so we can live peaceful and quiet lives marked by godliness and dignity. This is good and pleases God our Saviour, who wants everyone to be saved and to understand the truth.” – 1Timothy 2: 1-4

They need to stop misleading the public with nonsense, and I’m begging you, please stop calling yourselves Christians. When in fact you are religious bigots with empty philosophy.

I would also encourage all pastors to please preach this from the pulpit.

Jesus was not an angry rebel without a cause, and we are not in the end times.

Thank you.

Elaine Everett

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

Letter to the EditorLetters