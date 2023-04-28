Kids start out at the 1KM portion of the 2018 inaugural Chilliwack Youth Health Centre's fun run. This year's event is planned for April 6. SUBMITTED PHOTO

LETTER: Chilliwack Youth Health Centre continues to press province for fair funding

MLA says ‘direct program funding has increased over the past few years’ but the ‘opposite is true’

Fans of British television will know the show “Yes Minister.” The show depicts the civil service feeding politicians misinformation, disinformation and simple untruths. I fear this has happened to our dear MLA, The Hon. Dan Coulter. In relation to MCFD funding for the Chilliwack Youth Health Centre, he is quoted as saying, “direct program funding has increased over the past few years.” Unfortunately, the opposite is true.

For eight years MCFD paid rent for our main administrative space and three counselling offices at the NLC, next to Chilliwack Secondary. As of April 1, they are no longer providing that, leaving the roughly $8,000 unfunded cost to CYHC.

For eight years MCFD provided a staff member to oversee the mental health component of the services. As of Apr. 28, they are withdrawing that service. The role of our director of counselling and training was paid for by MCFD.

Yes, MCFD does provide some funding to CYHC. Although appreciated, the funding is not new and misrepresents the overall picture of MCFD’s withdrawal of support for youth mental health in Chilliwack.

Ali Bursher, youth director,

Chilliwack Youth Health Centre

