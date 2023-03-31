LETTER: Chilliwack woman grateful for return of lost wallet

Sure we have thieves ‘but we also have the best, kindest, more decent and considerate people’

A couple of weeks ago, with my wallet stuffed with cash for specific upcoming birthday gift card purchases, I headed off to Cottonwood Centre.

After three stops there I made my way to Starbucks for both a latte for myself and a gift card. I stopped cold when I realized my wallet was missing.

Back at London Drugs, the staff could not help me as nothing had been turned in. Remembering I had gone to the washroom, I dashed there next and found a custodian at her cart. I breathlessly told her the story and well, she took over. She was calm, kind, told me we would retrace my steps and she would call security.

My panic was deep. Not only cash, but credit cards, a special photograph, a special coin: it was all in that wallet.

It turned out that I had left the wallet on a table by the Lotto booth when I stopped to stuff things into my purse. A kind person turned it over to the Lotto booth staff and he called security.

Whoever this person was, know that you have my deepest gratitude and respect. All money and gift cards were there.

The custodian stayed with me while we waited for security to bring the wallet. She reassured me and hugged me. My adrenaline was pretty high so I appreciated the human touch more than I can put into words now.

Chilliwack, we may have our share of scammers and thieves, but we also have the best, kindest, more decent and considerate people. Several of those were in my circle. I am just so grateful,

Karen Saenger

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackLetter to the EditorLetters