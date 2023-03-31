Send letters to editor@theprogress.com.

LETTER: Chilliwack woman grateful for return of lost wallet

Sure we have thieves ‘but we also have the best, kindest, more decent and considerate people’

A couple of weeks ago, with my wallet stuffed with cash for specific upcoming birthday gift card purchases, I headed off to Cottonwood Centre.

After three stops there I made my way to Starbucks for both a latte for myself and a gift card. I stopped cold when I realized my wallet was missing.

Back at London Drugs, the staff could not help me as nothing had been turned in. Remembering I had gone to the washroom, I dashed there next and found a custodian at her cart. I breathlessly told her the story and well, she took over. She was calm, kind, told me we would retrace my steps and she would call security.

My panic was deep. Not only cash, but credit cards, a special photograph, a special coin: it was all in that wallet.

It turned out that I had left the wallet on a table by the Lotto booth when I stopped to stuff things into my purse. A kind person turned it over to the Lotto booth staff and he called security.

Whoever this person was, know that you have my deepest gratitude and respect. All money and gift cards were there.

The custodian stayed with me while we waited for security to bring the wallet. She reassured me and hugged me. My adrenaline was pretty high so I appreciated the human touch more than I can put into words now.

Chilliwack, we may have our share of scammers and thieves, but we also have the best, kindest, more decent and considerate people. Several of those were in my circle. I am just so grateful,

Karen Saenger

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackLetter to the EditorLetters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Fund Chilliwack sidewalks before new squash courts
Next story
LETTER: Tolerance needed on all sides of school board issues

Just Posted

The Sardis Library is seen on June 23, 2022. The NDP government announced on March 31, 2023 that Fraser Valley Regional Library will receive more than $2.3 million in provincial funding. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
More than $2.3 million in provincial funding coming for Fraser Valley Regional Library

City of Chilliwack purchased three downtown properties in 2023 including these two lots on Victoria Avenue, and a third on Young Road, for a city parking lot. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
New downtown parking lot proposed by Chilliwack officials in wake of demolitions

More than 40 homes needed to be evacuated in the Rockwell Drive area north of Harrison Hot Springs following a disastrous flood. (File Photo)
Chilliwack, District of Kent receive emergency support services funding

Patrick Jordan, 48, of Chilliwack was last seen operating a boat on the Harrison River in the Kilby area on March 30, 2023. (RCMP handout)
Missing 48-year-old Chilliwack man was last seen operating boat on Harrison River

Pop-up banner image