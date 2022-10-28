LETTER: Chilliwack school trustees throwing lawsuits around like Halloween candy

A phrase of wisdom passed: ‘Sticks and stones will break your bones but names will never hurt you’

Defamation suits are out of control and more importantly, out of order.

With regards to the most recent crying of defamation by Carin Bondar, I would say you did your own defamation by the video. I paid absolutely no attention to Barry Neufeld’s or anyone else’s remarks on your video. I can tell you that as a voter, I found your effort of teachings in this manner very distasteful, vulgar and unprofessional.

In fact, I would equate it to some secret desire on your part to be part of the Hollywood set by referencing your acts to Miley Cyrus.

I found it all bizarre and discreditable, and my conclusion had nothing to do with anyone’s comments. If these people throwing defamation suits around like Halloween candy truly believe their ‘reputations’ have been defamed, then I would suggest they have some really serious confidence and self-esteem issues. To give such power and control over to someone’s comments only demonstrates weakness. If your character and reputation are of the stellar level that you claim, then no amount of negative name calling or opinion of someone who does not know you will matter one iota to those that find you of good character. Here’s a phrase of wisdom passed to me by my parents (post Second World War and now deceased): Sticks and stones will break your bones but names will never hurt you.

A phrase repeated many, many times in my school years through much bullying. Try it.

Good luck Carin!

Myrtle Rivett

Chilliwack

