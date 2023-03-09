LETTER: Chilliwack needs an open forum to discuss the problem of homelessness

‘This is a social emergency with elected officials turning away from possible backlash’

In response to Sheila Hall’s letter, “Sick of homeless mess,” Progress Letters, Feb. 10, 2023.

No Ms. Hall, you are not alone on this issue. You have brought up the major elements.

The thinking that got “us” into this problem is not the thinking that will get “us” out of the problem.

There are some easily doable actions that can be implemented to assist in managing people that are “wards of the state.”

Corrective action and behaviour modification will assist in managing people while maintaining their dignity and respect.

This is a social emergency with “elected officials” turning away from possible backlash from people who have a vested interest in keeping the status quo.

For consideration, that Ms. Hall ask the City of Chilliwack to hold an open forum on this issue. Chilliwack being a forward-thinking community will embrace all suggestions, digest and take action.

Now that Ms. Hall has planted the seed, it will cause people to come forward and be heard.

Fred Petersen

