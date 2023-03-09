Photo by Rachel Rosen/Whidbey News-Times

LETTER: Chilliwack needs an open forum to discuss the problem of homelessness

‘This is a social emergency with elected officials turning away from possible backlash’

In response to Sheila Hall’s letter, “Sick of homeless mess,” Progress Letters, Feb. 10, 2023.

No Ms. Hall, you are not alone on this issue. You have brought up the major elements.

The thinking that got “us” into this problem is not the thinking that will get “us” out of the problem.

There are some easily doable actions that can be implemented to assist in managing people that are “wards of the state.”

Corrective action and behaviour modification will assist in managing people while maintaining their dignity and respect.

This is a social emergency with “elected officials” turning away from possible backlash from people who have a vested interest in keeping the status quo.

For consideration, that Ms. Hall ask the City of Chilliwack to hold an open forum on this issue. Chilliwack being a forward-thinking community will embrace all suggestions, digest and take action.

Now that Ms. Hall has planted the seed, it will cause people to come forward and be heard.

Fred Petersen

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackHomelessLetter to the EditorLetters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OPINION: My three favourite females on International Women’s Day
Next story
LETTER: Majority of Chilliwack school trustees demonstrating ‘ignorance’ about parental rights

Just Posted

Thousands moseyed through Downtown Chilliwack for the 2017 Village Classic Car Show. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Get ready for a sizzling-hot season of events in Downtown Chilliwack for 2023

Free Reformed Church is seen as people attend Sunday Service in Chilliwack on Sunday, February 21, 2021. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck
Prosecutors say Chilliwack pastor’s Charter challenge over COVID ticket should not be heard

Teen Daze, aka Jamison Isaak, in his home studio in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2023. Teen Daze was nominated for a 2023 Juno in the category of electronic music. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack musician Jamison Isaak up for Juno for Electronic Album of the Year

Members of Chilliwack RCMP jump into Cultus Lake for a polar plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics on March 2, 2023. (Upper Fraser Valley RCMP)
Chilliwack RCMP raised $2,900 for the Special Olympics with polar plunge

Pop-up banner image