LETTER: Chilliwack-Kent MLA can’t have it both ways

Re: "Former Chilliwack-Kent MLA attends anti-abortion rally in Victoria," www.theprogress.com, May 13, 2022.

The language that Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon uses unwittingly reinforces stereotypes and undermines the transgendered community in B.C.

She owes them an apology.

In reference to two Chilliwack residents attending the May 12 pro-life rally in Victoria, she is quoted in The Chilliwack Progress on May 13 as saying that they are, “Just a couple of guys from Chilliwack fighting to control women’s bodies, forgetting that they don’t have uteruses so really don’t get a say.” Seriously? How does she define a woman? What about those who identify differently? Not everyone that looks like a man identifies as one.

Her comment is all the more upsetting considering that she has positioned herself as an advocate for the LGBTQ cause. One has to ask the question, is it all virtue signaling? Or, is she really sincere when she speaks on their behalf? Further adding to the confusion is the person standing beside her. Does he or she have a uterus? If not, by Paddon’s own narrow definition he is also excluded from having a say, yet, there she is protesting in solidarity.

She can’t have it both ways. At best she has damaged her own credibility. At worst she has caused further hurt to those who struggle with their gender identity. She owes them a public clarification and apology.

Ron Neels

Chilliwack

