Chilliwack city hall. (City of Chilliwack)

LETTER: Chilliwack city council should cut its coat according to the cloth

‘Old fashioned, yes, but it does work’

Re: “Municipal tax increases are not inevitable,” Progress Letters, Dec. 23, 2022, by Gary Raddysh.

Thank you Mr. Raddysh for your excellent letter.

Municipal tax increases are not inevitable. There is an old concept called “cutting the coat according to the cloth.”

Old fashioned, yes, but it does work, particularly in light of the fact that we have already been warned by the minions at B.C. Assessment that the new assessed values are going to be day-light. They refuse to make necessary adjustments in spite of the fact that the market has dropped a lot since their assessment day of July 1, 2022.

Wondering why these comments on Chilliwack affairs even though the writer officially lives in Abbotsford? Well, our family happens to own property in Yarrow, too.

Rolf Van Nuys

Abbotsford

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

