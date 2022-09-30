Richard Mrazek performs during the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest over the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Richard Mrazek performs during the 2022 Chilliwack Flight Fest over the Chilliwack Airport on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

LETTER: Chilliwack airport noise is unacceptable

‘Training aircraft continue to roar over my rooftop loud enough to rattle dishes’

I have unfortunately proven again that the old adage, “you can’t fight city hall,” is alive and well.

I have tried this summer to encourage a more commonsense approach to regulating extremely loud flight school trainer aircraft that use our airport on a daily basis, well into the evening hours.

The crux of my concerns, unmuffled aircraft flying low over populated residential areas and the potential disaster should an aircraft suffer mechanical malfunction or human error at such low altitude.

I have taken my concerns to our airport manager, our mayor, our member of Parliament, and our local press proposing that all flight schools using our airfield be required to adhere to non-residential airways during take-off and landings.

To date the status quo remains. Training aircraft continue to roar over my rooftop loud enough to rattle dishes and I dearly hope I don’t soon see the day I have cause to say “I told you guys so.”

You can’t fight city hall.

D. Pavlis

