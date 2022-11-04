LETTER: Calling Barry Neufeld an ‘old man’ is ageist

Editor Paul Henderson’s comments were ‘discriminatory’ and ‘denigrating’

I wanted to comment about a recently published opinion column by Paul Henderson about the Chilliwack School Board. On one hand, I truly appreciate his point that “It is the Ministry of Education at the provincial government level that sets the direction for K-12 education, including curriculum and teaching resources. Not school trustees, particularly individual trustees with an agenda to fight anti-bullying resources aimed at helping LGBTQ students.”

READ MORE: OPINION: Dear newly elected Chilliwack trustees, please make school board boring again

This is precisely the issue. Previous members of the board were co-opting, or attempting to co-opt, the board as a platform to air ideological grievances, which was inappropriate. This school board version of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ led to gridlock, preventing the board from doing the work that is assigned to it.

On the other hand, I take issue with Henderson’s low blow on Barry Neufeld when he referred to him as “an old man on the way out the door.”

I am not an elder in our community, but I found that comment offensive. It is one thing to disagree with Neufeld for mischaracterizing and misusing the role of the school board.

It is another thing entirely to dismiss him on the basis of his age and status. This is not a matter of Henderson’s opinion; it is ageism, pure and simple, and it is unbecoming of a newspaper, particularly one that values inclusivity and acceptance, to publish such comments, even about someone who does not display such values.

I would urge The Progress to do their work and edit Henderson’s comments of its discriminatory and denigrating reference. I have not agreed with Mr. Neufeld’s conduct over the past couple of years, but he doesn’t deserve this disrespect.

Richard Rene

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

BC OpinionschilliwackLetter to the EditorLetters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Those with criminal records should not be allowed to run for office
Next story
LETTER: Enforcement of fireworks bylaw isn’t happening

Just Posted

Emergency crews were called to a rollover on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Google Maps)
Emergency crews called to rollover on Hwy 1 in Chilliwack near Agassiz

A former foster parent has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault related to two young children. (Black Press file photo)
Fraser Valley woman pleads guilty in horrific foster child abuse case

The highways have experienced around 35 centimetres and are expecting 10-15 more throughout the night (Photo - Kathy Smythe Sheppard/Facebook)
Snow causing havoc for drivers, multiple Okanagan highway closures

TWU researchers measure impacts of 2021 floods by looking at spread of invasive knotweed in Chilliwack-Vedder River system. (Sarah Demian photo)
Catastrophoic flooding helped increase spread of knotweed on Chilliwack River, say researchers

Pop-up banner image