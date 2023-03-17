LETTER: Blatant inequality of funding for the Chilliwack Youth Health Centre

The Chilliwack Youth Health Centre is a free, drop-in facility, providing medical and mental health services to youth and young adults, ages 12 to 26. It reaches out to thousands of individuals every year.

There is a similar organization in Abbotsford called Foundry. It currently receives $800,000 for operational costs. The Chilliwack Youth Health Centre receives zero.

Our operational costs are $150,000 which are gained through bits of grants that expire, and must be reapplied for every March 31.

This is no longer sustainable.

There are 23 Foundry sites in B.C., some in smaller communities such as Comox/Campbell River, Sunshine Coast, Fort St. John, and Penticton.

Why should an integrated health service for youth in Chilliwack not receive the same level of funding as youth in all these other communities? It is a blatant inequality. Are the youth in Chilliwack less deserving?

Previously the centre has operated with the co-operation of nine agencies in what has become known as the “Stone Soup Story.” The growth of the Chilliwack Youth Health Centre has far outstripped this co-operation and it can only be seen that our success and growth has worked against us.

Both local MLAs, the Hon. Dan Coulter and Hon. Kelli Paddon have toured the Chilliwack Youth Health Centre and while they agree that the facility plays an important role in the community, never has this translated into any significant funding. An invitation was also accepted by the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, The Hon. Jennifer Whiteside, but this was a no show.

The Chilliwack Youth Health Centre continues to grow every year as more and more youth require help. Chilliwack has always been a culture of co-operation, but it comes a time when adequate funding is necessary. We are fighting funding inequality.

Chilliwack youth count.

Barb Wright

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackLetter to the EditorLetters