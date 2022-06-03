LETTER: Be more careful with your words

‘Access to abortion, vaccination and medical assistance in dying are enshrined in our system’

Re: “Assisted killing is wrong,” Progress Letters, May 13, 2022.

I read with interest the letter concerning medical assistance in dying, although the writer calls it killing.

Mike Schouten has the freedom to oppose, plain and simple.

I could be wrong, but let’s suppose that Mike Schouten may be also opposed to a woman’s right to choose. He may be one who is opposed to mandatory COVID vaccinations. My beef is that he uses the phrase, “assisted killing is wrong.”

Access to abortion, vaccination and medical assistance in dying are enshrined in our system. But like all choices, unless ours are harmful to others who are cogent, as one should assume he is, they fall under personal freedom. There is that word again! Now MAID is enshrined in law. People have the absolute right to eschew it and the absolute right to avail themselves of its provisions.

Perhaps I could ask Mr. Schouten to respect totally, those who act under the law. It is the law that allows him the freedom of opinion and speech. Words are important. I ask him to be more careful in how he uses his words of characterization.

Wayne Underhill

