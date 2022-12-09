Southside Church in Chilliwack hosts All is Bright on Nov. 26. (Submitted)

Southside Church in Chilliwack hosts All is Bright on Nov. 26. (Submitted)

LETTER: B.C. the least religious province, but Christians seem to do most of the charitable work

‘Two recent articles on The Chilliwack Progress website caught my eye’

Two recent articles on The Chilliwack Progress website caught my eye.

B.C. is Canada’s least religious province” (November 1) noted that 52.1 percent of British Columbians now have no religion, while Christians have dropped to only 34.3 percent of the population. Ian Bushfield, executive director of the B.C. Humanist Association, welcomed the news, and was quoted as saying that “We can easily see that people can be good without God.”

The other article was “Chilliwack church pledges $250,000 to make Christmas brighter for those in need” (November 13). If Bushfield is correct that people can be good without God, why is it that so much of the charitable work in our city is carried on by Christians, particularly by those “despised and hateful” evangelical Christians who number only about 10 per cent of the population?

James R. Coggins

Chilliwack

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

chilliwackLetter to the EditorLettersReligion

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OPINION: Conserving forest, grassland and wetland ecosystems in B.C. has global impact
Next story
OPINION: Crocuses and chaos define winter on the West Coast

Just Posted

Off topic
OPINION: Crocuses and chaos define winter on the West Coast

Image by Pexels from Pixabay
Abbotsford man charged with 2 offences in alleged ‘sextortion’ incident

Terry Campbell’s display of Christmas miniatures takes up the entire dining room of his Chilliwack home. He started the display in 2007 but it has been more challenging for him lately as he’s been legally blind since 2018. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Legally blind Chilliwack man builds Christmas display that takes up entire dining room

Traevon Desjarlais-Chalifoux, 17, was found dead in a closet of an Abbotsford group home in September 2020 after being reported missing four days earlier. His mother testified on the first day of a coroners’ inquest into his death on Nov. 28, 2022. (Credit: GoFundMe)
Speed up shift to family care, says B.C. coroner’s jury in Abbotsford death of teen