LETTER: B.C. the least religious province, but Christians seem to do most of the charitable work

Two recent articles on The Chilliwack Progress website caught my eye.

“B.C. is Canada’s least religious province” (November 1) noted that 52.1 percent of British Columbians now have no religion, while Christians have dropped to only 34.3 percent of the population. Ian Bushfield, executive director of the B.C. Humanist Association, welcomed the news, and was quoted as saying that “We can easily see that people can be good without God.”

The other article was “Chilliwack church pledges $250,000 to make Christmas brighter for those in need” (November 13). If Bushfield is correct that people can be good without God, why is it that so much of the charitable work in our city is carried on by Christians, particularly by those “despised and hateful” evangelical Christians who number only about 10 per cent of the population?

James R. Coggins

Chilliwack

