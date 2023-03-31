LETTER: B.C. agriculture minister is not helping flood victims

‘Walk the walk rather than just talking the talk’

Pam Alexis, B.C. minister of agriculture and food, said the $5 million she announced on March 16, 2023 in Chilliwack will protect farmers and their animals from animal diseases, which in turn will protect B.C.’s economy and food security. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)

Re: “$5M disease response fund to make farmers, ranchers more resilient,” Chilliwack Progress, March 24, 2023.

So, Pam Alexis, B.C.’s Minister of Agriculture was in town to make this announcement.

WEll this is the same ministry that is denying many of the claims resulting from the flooding in Sumas Prairie in November 2021.

And mostly for frivolous reasons.

Shame on you Madam Minister. “Stronger B.C.” Ha, ha, ha.

Premier David Eby is giving away many millions of dollars and yet the farmers in Sumas Prairie are falling between the cracks. You are about food security? Really?

Act like you are. Walk the walk rather than just talking the talk.

Rolf Van Nuys

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

AgricultureBC FloodchilliwackLetter to the EditorLetters