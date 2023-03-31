Pam Alexis, B.C. minister of agriculture and food, said the $5 million she announced on March 16, 2023 in Chilliwack will protect farmers and their animals from animal diseases, which in turn will protect B.C.’s economy and food security. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)

Pam Alexis, B.C. minister of agriculture and food, said the $5 million she announced on March 16, 2023 in Chilliwack will protect farmers and their animals from animal diseases, which in turn will protect B.C.’s economy and food security. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)

LETTER: B.C. agriculture minister is not helping flood victims

‘Walk the walk rather than just talking the talk’

Re: “$5M disease response fund to make farmers, ranchers more resilient,” Chilliwack Progress, March 24, 2023.

So, Pam Alexis, B.C.’s Minister of Agriculture was in town to make this announcement.

WEll this is the same ministry that is denying many of the claims resulting from the flooding in Sumas Prairie in November 2021.

And mostly for frivolous reasons.

Shame on you Madam Minister. “Stronger B.C.” Ha, ha, ha.

Premier David Eby is giving away many millions of dollars and yet the farmers in Sumas Prairie are falling between the cracks. You are about food security? Really?

Act like you are. Walk the walk rather than just talking the talk.

Rolf Van Nuys

• Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@theprogress.com. Please include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Progress Letters

AgricultureBC FloodchilliwackLetter to the EditorLetters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Tolerance needed on all sides of school board issues

Just Posted

The Sardis Library is seen on June 23, 2022. The NDP government announced on March 31, 2023 that Fraser Valley Regional Library will receive more than $2.3 million in provincial funding. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
More than $2.3 million in provincial funding coming for Fraser Valley Regional Library

City of Chilliwack purchased three downtown properties in 2023 including these two lots on Victoria Avenue, and a third on Young Road, for a city parking lot. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
New downtown parking lot proposed by Chilliwack officials in wake of demolitions

More than 40 homes needed to be evacuated in the Rockwell Drive area north of Harrison Hot Springs following a disastrous flood. (File Photo)
Chilliwack, District of Kent receive emergency support services funding

Patrick Jordan, 48, of Chilliwack was last seen operating a boat on the Harrison River in the Kilby area on March 30, 2023. (RCMP handout)
Missing 48-year-old Chilliwack man was last seen operating boat on Harrison River

Pop-up banner image