LETTER: A kind gesture between generations

On the evening of July 2, while we were leisurely enjoying a delicious dinner at the Greek Island Restaurant, celebrating our 62nd wedding anniversary, we were watching a young couple lovingly interacting with their youngsters. It was a delight to see that.

My husband briefly expressed his thoughts to the young couple who were complete strangers to us.

So you can imagine our surprise when the young gentleman passed our table on the way out and left a generous donation and said, “Happy Anniversary.”

Your kindness and generosity is much appreciated!

Nettie and George Neudorf

