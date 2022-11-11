A member of the Royal Canadian Air Force salutes as he lays a wreath by the cenotaph at All Sappers Memorial Park on Remembrance Day 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

A member of the Royal Canadian Air Force salutes as he lays a wreath by the cenotaph at All Sappers Memorial Park on Remembrance Day 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

EDITORIAL: Nov. 11 is a day to consider the high cost of war

More than 2.3 million Canadians have served, more than 118,000 have died in service to this country

Today Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held at cenotaphs across the country as a way to honour those who fought and died in past wars.

The tone of these ceremonies is sombre, with laying of wreaths and two minutes of silence in honour of those who have served and those who have died in military action.

Throughout Canada’s history, more than 2.3 million Canadians have served and more than 118,000 have died in service to this country. Their service includes the two world wars in the 20th century, the Korean War, the First Gulf War, the conflict in Afghanistan and numerous peacekeeping missions over the years.

RELATED: Banners with 4 Chilliwack veterans pictured on them honour heroes of all wars

Each of those who died in service deserve to be remembered as people who were loved and cared for by family members and friends.

Of those who served and were able to return home, some had or continue to have lasting injuries. Others returned home shaken by what they had experienced.

Remembrance Day is not a time to celebrate past battlefield victories and heroic measures. Rather, this is a day to reflect on the high cost of war.

The effects of war become even more noticeable when one considers civilians who have been injured or killed because they were living in war zones. In addition, some have been forced to flee as refugees because their homes and their countries have been devastated by warfare.

These stories have played out in past wars in the 20th century and earlier, and are continuing in other parts of the world today, including Afghanistan, Syria, Ukraine and other countries. Conflicts, some of them lasting for many years, continue to take a toll on those affected.

The Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11 are a time to consider once again the terrible cost of war.

– Black Press Media

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC OpinionsEditorialsOpinionRemembrance Day

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: RCMP didn’t deal with this reader’s credit card fraud

Just Posted

Canadian soldiers patrol an area in the Dand district of southern Afghanistan on Sunday, June 7, 2009. The federal government is hoping to have locked down a new location for a promised national memorial to the war in Afghanistan after the Canadian War Museum opposed a previous proposal, leaving the project in limbo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s military history?

A member of the Royal Canadian Air Force salutes as he lays a wreath by the cenotaph at All Sappers Memorial Park on Remembrance Day 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
EDITORIAL: Nov. 11 is a day to consider the high cost of war

Joe Roberts (The Skid Row CEO) spoke at the annual Character Abbotsford conference at Abbotsford secondary school on Oct. 20, and met with conference attendees afterward. He will be back in Abbotsford on Nov. 29 for Hope in the Valley. (Submitted photo)
‘Skid row CEO’ Joe Roberts back in Abbotsford for beneficial brunch

Candles with messages from Shaelene Bell’s two boys were lit during her celebration of life at Sandpiper Resort on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Her death has been classified as “undetermined” by BC Coroners Service. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Death of Chilliwack’s Shaelene Bell classified as ‘undetermined’: coroner