EDITORIAL: Make online spaces safer for women and girls

We like to think that our modern society is bringing us closer to gender equality, but on International Women’s Day, we should recognize ways we can be doing better.

Today is a day to celebrate women and girls and also think about how to make the world more equal and equitable for them, and by extension, for everyone.

The United Nations’ theme for International Women’s Day this year is innovation and technology for gender equality. The UN points out that there is a gender gap in digital access worldwide and an underrepresentation of women in STEM education, job opportunities and career advancement. Also troublesome is the online gender-based violence, harassment and bullying that women disproportionately face, often forcing them out of certain digital spaces.

The UN expresses optimism that technology can create opportunities for empowerment of women, girls and other marginalized groups, but it will take concerted action. The UN is asking for an “equitable digital future.” That means genders would have equal access to tech; girls and women would be encouraged and supported in science, technology, engineering and mathematics study; technology would better meet the needs of women and girls; and more of us would address the technology-facilitated gendered violence women and girls face in online spheres.

“Teaching digital citizenship can help cover issues of online violence, while also instilling empathy and ethical digital media use, and teaching boys and men to become advocates for gender equality,” notes the UN Women website.

We need to embrace equity now in order to work toward the equality that should be a right for women and girls in these modern times. This year, we’re being asked to think about it in terms of the digital realm, but of course it doesn’t end there. On International Women’s Day, we should celebrate, respect and love women, and think about what that means, and what that looks like in online spaces and everywhere else.

– Black Press Media

