EDITORIAL: Earthquake just tip of the iceberg

So much going on to devastate populations, it’s scary

Devastating earthquakes and aftershocks in Turkey and Syria are a stark reminder of the fragile nature of this planet.

The destruction caused by these incidents is massive in a very short period of time.

And if it seems like we’re experiencing more of these tragic events around the globe in recent years, you’re right. Climate change is responsible for a large portion of the drastic changes to the landscape, so the human element is playing a more significant role than ever before.

All that just makes what’s going on in Ukraine all the more ridiculous. The wanton demolition of the country in a senseless war is totally unnecessary and provides the deepening of a crisis we don’t need.

Epic floods and fires are becoming the norm and we, of course, have experienced some of that in B.C.. Unfortunately, it’s going to all get a lot worse before anything gets better.

We are clearly at the mercy of Mother Nature and you just don’t know what region is going to get hit next by a catastrophic event.

The hardest part to witness, and this is especially true in Turkey and Syria, is the toll it’s taking on humans left without a home after being displaced.

The Syrian population has already been decimated by years of civil war and there are other countries around the world in the midst of uncertain lives because of political upheaval.

In short, the refugee situation is just going to intensify, as if it isn’t bad enough already with people scrambling in so many locations to reach another destination where they have no idea what the future holds.

There’s no immediate answer. Many countries are doing whatever possible to help in terms of aid or providing a safe refuge, at least on a temporary basis, but the long-term effects are staggering to even try and fathom.

The homelessness we’re seeing in our local communities is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s happening globally.

It’s going to take a massive effort from so many political leaders to even begin to make a dent in the problem and find solutions.

– Black Press Media

