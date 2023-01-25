It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our Father / Grandfather Patrick Henry Craig.

This couple passed away peacefully at Chilliwack general hospital in the Summer of 2022. They were 92 years old and married for 69 years. Marie was a proud Cape Bretoner and joined the RCAF at the age of 20 where she was posted to Vancouver, BC. It was there she met her husband, Patrick Craig, at a base function. Pat had a 30 year career with the RCAF and retired as a master warrant officer. Corporal Marie worked in the post office in Vedder crossing for many years and was known by almost everyone in the area.

This couple was beloved by the Chilliwack community. Marie was heavily involved in campaign politics for the NDP and Pat was involved in starting up a thriving food coop. He was also highly devoted to the SRF community. They are survived by their only daughter Robin Shingler and Grandchildren Annalise and Emily Schatz. May they rest in peace. Until we meet again. Namaste.

Obituary