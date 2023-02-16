Ewart Lloyd Lock

February 16, 2023

In loving memory ~

Born Chilliwack BC in 1932 to John & Charlotte Lock, Ewart passed peacefully with family at his side, age 90 at the Waverly Rest Home in Chilliwack. He lived his entire life in Chilliwack.

Ewart loved photography, and took over as high school photographer from Norman Williams in 1948. Ewart graduated UBC Pharmacy in 1955, & went to work with his Dad Johnny (“Pop”) Lock at Lock’s Pharmacy, which opened in 1949 in the Chilliwack Medical Dental Center, the first medical office building in Chilliwack.

Ewart married the love of his life Eva in 1962. They were married for over 60 years. After 40 years serving Chilliwack as a Pharmacist, he retired in 1995. Ewart and Eva have supported over 75 local and international charities, and through Lock’s Pharmacy have sponsored the annual UFV Leadership Scholarship Fund to help local students with the high costs of post-secondary education.

Ewart taught his boys that hard work, respect & honor for one’s family and business (especially staff) are tenets of a good businessman, citizen & person. He dedicated his life to providing for his family, & cared for thousands of Chilliwack residents in our Pharmacy over the last 74 years.

Ewart loved Hawaii, and visited it annually since his early trips in the 1950s. He loved to travel with Eva, and together they visited Europe & the Orient.

He was predeceased by his brother Jack Lock. Ewart is survived by his wife Eva, sons David (Leanne) & Brian (Amanda), and three grandsons (Jackson, Harrison & Ryder).

The Lock family would like to thank Dr. Low and the staff at the Waverly Rest Home in Chilliwack for the excellent care for the last four years.

Ewart would like it if you can donate to &/or volunteer at your local charity as part of your remembrance.

From Ewart: “Thank you for supporting local family small businesses!”

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.





