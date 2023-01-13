Donald Corbett

January 13, 2023

Don Corbett passed away New Years Day, on his 80th birthday.

He was born in Mayfield Saskatchewan and is survived by his wife Karen (Carruthers) and children Kevin (Renee), Kelly (Joe), Keith (Kristin) with grandchildren Kaydin, Kolton, Kamden, Karter and Don’s sisters Eleanor Anderson and Kay Yingst.

He was predeceased by his parents Mary & Ted and his brother John.

Don had a successful career working for BC Tel and in his retirement years he used those skills installing life-line emergency phone systems for the elderly.

Don was also very active volunteering with the Chilliwack United Church, Cultus Lake United Church Camp and the Chilliwack Outdoors Club. Don was well known for being helpful, kind, and caring.

Always the one to jump in when he saw something that needed doing. He was a real talker, a people person, and loved visiting with everyone.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of British Columbia.

To honour Don’s life and his love of nature a Celebration of Life will be held at the Fraser River Lodge on April 16, 2023.

If you would like to attend this event please rsvp to kellycorbettartist@gmail.com

Obituary