Dieter & Elfi Heckert

After 55 years of marriage, Elfi Heckert, 73, and Dieter Heckert, 76, of Chilliwack, B.C., passed away within 6 months of each other.

Dieter (Nov. 11, 1945 – Feb. 10, 2022) and Elfi (Sep. 3, 1949 – Sep. 3, 2022) met in Hamburg, Germany where they married and started their life together.

They moved to Chilliwack, BC in 1987.

They are survived by their children Sylvia and Michael, Dieter’s younger brother Peter, their grandchildren Vanessa, Danyelle and Emily and their great-grandchildren Ellie and Parker. Dieter and Elfi were preceded in death by their parents and siblings.

A private Celebration of Life will be held in Parksville for Dieter and Elfi’s final journey together, as the ocean has always held a special place in their hearts.

They will be forever missed but the family finds peace in knowing they are together again.

Obituary