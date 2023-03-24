Bernice Anita ‘Berni’ Solheim (nee Loge)

Celebration of Life ~
Bernice ‘Berni’ Anita Solheim (nee Loge)
The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Christ Lutheran Church, 9460 Charles St., Chilliwack beginning at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Canadian Lutheran World Relief or the Canadian Cancer Society.
