March 31, 2023

Take Notice

TAKE NOTICE that the City of Chilliwack is holding surplus money received from the 2021 tax sale on two properties as follows:

For the property municipally described as 45598 Nelmes Street and legally described as PID: 025-217-763

  1. the surplus is payable to the former owner of said property, Jack Ballam;
  2. the surplus became payable September 28, 2022; and
  3. the amount of the surplus is $11,633.67.

For the property municipally described as 45613 Nelmes Street and legally described as PID: 025-217-747

  1. the surplus is payable to the former owner of said property, David Kuxhausen;
  2. the surplus became payable September 28, 2022; and
  3. the amount of the surplus is $10,656.17.

Anyone having any claims on such surplusmay apply in writing to City of Chilliwack, 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC, V2P 8A4 within three (3) months of the date of this notice to claim such surplus. If a claim is made by a person other than the former property owner, the funds will be forwarded to Supreme Court awaiting an application to be made under s. 659(4) of the Local Government Act. If no claims are received, the funds will be transferred to the administrator under the Unclaimed Property Act.

Any questions on this matter may be directed to Leigh Kreitner, Manager of Revenue Service, City of Chilliwack, Finance Department at telephone (604) 739-2921 or by email kreitner@chilliwck.com

