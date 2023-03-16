Legal Notice Logo

March 16, 2023

Repairers Lien Act – Overdue Repair Invoice

Per BC Repairers Lien Act, for Deborah or Jeremy Siggs, last known address: #409-9330 Corbold St. Chilliwack, BC V2P 4A4.

Owner of 2003 Infiniti FX45, VIN: JNRBS08W03X401250, with outstanding & overdue repair invoice for $7336.29 at OpenRoad Infiniti, 5995 Collection Drive Langley, BC V3A 0C2

The vehicle will be disposed of after 30 days of the notice being served or posted, unless the person being notified takes the vehicle, or establishes a right to the vehicle, or makes an application in Supreme Court to establish their rights to the vehicle.

Previous story
Notice of Public Hearing

Just Posted

WorkSafeBC has issued more than $100,000 in penalties to an Abbotsford company in the last two years. (Google Street View)
Abbotsford siding company fined $100K by WorkSafeBC in last two years

The Northern Lights is the first women’s professional paintball team in Canada. From top left clockwise: Hannah Urquhart, Kate Evingston, Erin Scott, Kenna Lozinski, Tessa Osterhage, Amanda Renardy, Ainslie Young, Heather Brown. (Credit: 4TL Media)
Canada has its first women’s pro paintball team – and 2 Chilliwack players are on it

Sisters 19-year-old Jessica Jou (in red) and 16-year-old Emily Jou will be two of the featured soloists in the Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra’s spring concert on March 26, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Spotlight will shine on award-winning piano sisters at upcoming spring concert in Chilliwack

Harlow Montroy (black sweatshirt) and Summer Hamper (turquoise coat) from Watson Elementary buy coffee for two strangers at Vedder Park during Watson Elementary’s Kindness Project on Wednesday, March 15. For more photos, go to theprogress.com/community (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Watson kids hand out $1,400 in free goodies to strangers as part of kindness project in Chilliwack

Pop-up banner image