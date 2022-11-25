Notice of Public Information Meeting
Liquor Licence Application LLA00101
When: Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM
Where:
Chilliwack City Hall – Council Chambers
8550 Young Road, Chilliwack BC V2P 8A4
Watch: The Council meeting will broadcast live at www.chilliwack.com/live
How can I provide input?
As a result of the public health considerations, it is strongly recommended that the public take advantage of the opportunity to participate in the Public Information Meeting remotely via Zoom, although in person participation is permitted at this time. If you believe your interest in the property is affected by the proposal, the following options are available to you:
– Attend the Public Information Meeting (as detailed above)
– Participate LIVE through audio or video conferencing. See details and instructions at www.chilliwack.com/ph
– Send a submission in writing, including your name and address, to our Corporate Services Department, or by email to clerks@chilliwack.com
Written submissions will be accepted up to 4:00 PM on December 5, 2022. All submissions will be recorded and formpart of the official record of the meeting.
Please note that no further information or submissions can be considered by Council after the conclusion of the Public Information Meeting.
What it’s about:
For a Liquor Primary Licence to allow for the service of alcohol.
Subject Property: 201 – 45922 Thunderbird Lane
Applicant Name: Cros. Studios
Need more info?
The Liquor Licence Application will be provided upon request from November 23, 2022 to December 6, 2022 at:
Chilliwack City Hall
Corporate Services Department
8550 Young Road, Chilliwack
BC V2P 8A4
604-793-2986
Monday – Friday (excluding holidays) 8:30am – 4:30pm
Jacqueline Morgan, CMC
Corporate Officer