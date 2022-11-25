Notice of Public Information Meeting

Liquor Licence Application LLA00101

When: Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM

Where:

Chilliwack City Hall – Council Chambers

8550 Young Road, Chilliwack BC V2P 8A4

Watch: The Council meeting will broadcast live at www.chilliwack.com/live

How can I provide input?

As a result of the public health considerations, it is strongly recommended that the public take advantage of the opportunity to participate in the Public Information Meeting remotely via Zoom, although in person participation is permitted at this time. If you believe your interest in the property is affected by the proposal, the following options are available to you:

– Attend the Public Information Meeting (as detailed above)

– Participate LIVE through audio or video conferencing. See details and instructions at www.chilliwack.com/ph

– Send a submission in writing, including your name and address, to our Corporate Services Department, or by email to clerks@chilliwack.com

Written submissions will be accepted up to 4:00 PM on December 5, 2022. All submissions will be recorded and formpart of the official record of the meeting.

Please note that no further information or submissions can be considered by Council after the conclusion of the Public Information Meeting.

What it’s about:

For a Liquor Primary Licence to allow for the service of alcohol.

Subject Property: 201 – 45922 Thunderbird Lane

Applicant Name: Cros. Studios

Need more info?

The Liquor Licence Application will be provided upon request from November 23, 2022 to December 6, 2022 at:

Chilliwack City Hall

Corporate Services Department

8550 Young Road, Chilliwack

BC V2P 8A4

604-793-2986

clerks@chilliwack.com

Monday – Friday (excluding holidays) 8:30am – 4:30pm

Jacqueline Morgan, CMC

Corporate Officer