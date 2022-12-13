City of Chilliwack Logo

December 13, 2022

Notice of Tax Sale and Redemption Period

Please be advised that the City of Chilliwack by public auction on September 26, 2022 carried out the tax sale of the property

located at 45568 Marshall Ave, Chilliwack, BC for which Henry Berner is a registered owner, and the City of Chilliwack

hereby provides notice of the September 26, 2022 tax sale of the following property pursuant to Section 657 of the Local

Government Act:

Table 1

The property can be redeemed by paying the amounts set out under Section 660 of the Local Government Act, which consist

of the above noted Upset Price of $368.14 plus other applicable amounts, including daily interest, as provided for in Section

660(3) of the Local Government Act.

The time limit for which redemption is allowed is September 26, 2023, which is one year from the day of the tax sale of

this property. If the property is not redeemed by that date, the title to this property will transfer to the

purchaser.

If any person or party wishes to redeem the property, please contact the Collector of the City of Chilliwack at

kreitner@chilliwack.com or 604.793.2921

Notice of Public Hearing

