Notice of Public Information Meeting

In accordance with Section 166 of the Community Charter, notice is hereby given that a Public Information Meeting, to receive public input, with respect to the City of Chilliwack’s “2023 Financial Plan Bylaw 2022, No. 5272” will be held January 10, 2023 at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers located at City Hall, 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC. Please review the instructions below in regards to the participation options for the Public Information Meeting:

1. Written Submissions, including your full name and address, to the Corporate Services Department at 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack BC V2P 8A4 or by email to clerks@chilliwack.com no later than 4:00 pm on Monday, January 9, 2023.

2. Participate LIVE through audio or video conferencing, see details and instructions on the City’s website at www.chilliwack.com/ph. Be prepared to provide the Public Information Meeting number you would like to speak on along with your full name and address.

3. Participate in person in Council Chambers located at City Hall, 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC.

A copy of the proposed “2023 Financial Plan Bylaw 2022, No. 5272” may be viewed during office hours between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday except holidays, in the Corporate Services Department, City Hall, 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC.

Please note that no further information or submissions can be considered by Council after the conclusion of the Public Information Meeting.