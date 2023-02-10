Notice of Public Information Meeting

Liquor Licence Application LLA00103

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM

Where: Chilliwack City Hall – Council Chambers

8550 Young Road, Chilliwack BC V2P 8A4

Watch: The Council meeting will broadcast live at

www.chilliwack.com/live

How can I provide input?

If you believe your interest in the property is affected by the proposal, the following options are available to you:

Attend the Public Information Meeting (as detailed above)

Participate LIVE through audio or video conferencing. See details and instructions at www.chilliwack.com/ph.

Send a submission in writing, including your name and address, to our Corporate Services Department, or by email to clerks@chilliwack.com

Written submissions will be accepted up to 4:00 PM on February 20, 2023. All submissions will be recorded and form part of the official record of the meeting. Please note that no further information or submissions can be considered by Council after the conclusion of the Public Information Meeting.

What it’s about:

For a Change to Hours of Liquor Service application, to increase the number of hours for liquor service.

Subject Property: 6385 Lickman Road

Applicant Name: Farmhouse Brewing Co.

Need more info?

The Liquor Licence Application will be provided upon request from February 8, 2023 to February 21, 2023 at:

Chilliwack City Hall – Corporate Services Department

8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A4

604-793-2986 | clerks@chilliwack.com

Monday – Friday (excluding holidays)

8:30am – 4:30pm

Jacqueline Morgan, CMC

Corporate Officer