March 31, 2023

Notice of Public Hearing

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 6:30 pm

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A4

TAKE NOTICE that the Council of the City of Chilliwack will hold a Public Hearing, as noted above, on the following item:

1. TEMPORARY USE PERMIT (TUP00210)

Location: 7442 Allison Place

Applicant: Sharon & Robert Holburn

Purpose: To permit the operation of a group home on the subject property, as shown on the map below, for up to two persons and two employees at a time, within the RS-GRA (Geologically Restricted Area) Zone. As the RS-GRA Zone does not permit this use, a Temporary Use Permit (TUP) is required.

Location Map

Map 1

Please review the instructions below in regard to the participation options for the Public Hearing:

  1. Written submissions, including your full name and address, to the Corporate Services Department at 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A4 or by email to clerks@chilliwack.com no later than 4:00 pm on Monday, April 3, 2023.
  2. Participate LIVE through audio or video conferencing, see details and instructions on the City’s website at www.chilliwack.com/ph. Be prepared to provide the Public Hearing number you would like to speak on along with your full name and address.
  3. Participate in person at the City of Chilliwack, Council Chambers, located at 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC.

All submissions will be recorded and form part of the official record of the meeting. The Council meeting will be broadcast live on the City of Chilliwack website via the following link: www.chilliwack.com/live for viewing by the public.

This proposed permit will be provided via email upon request between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from Wednesday, March 22, 2023 to Tuesday, April 4, 2023, both inclusive, by the Planning Department at 604-793-2906 or planning@chilliwack.com.

Please note that no further information or submissions can be considered by Council after the conclusion of the Public Hearing.

Jacqueline Morgan, CMC

Corporate Officer

