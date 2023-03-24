NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Tuesday, April 4, 2023 At 6:30 PM COUNCIL CHAMBERS 8550Young Road, Chilliwack, BCV2P 8A4 www.chilliwack.com

TAKE NOTICE that the Council of the City of Chilliwack will hold a Public Hearing, as noted above, on

the following items:

1. OFFICIAL COMMUNITY PLAN BYLAWAMENDMENT BYLAW2023, No. 5287 (OCP00044)

Applicant: City of Chilliwack Purpose: Staff propose the following minor amendments to the text and maps of the Official Community Plan (OCP) to improve the OCP’s clarity and ease of use: Incorporating pedestrian pathway design guideline requirements for multi-unit residential “form and character” Development Permits (based on regulations being removed through concurrent Zoning Bylaw text amendments);

Adding exemptions to Development Permit Area (DPA) 10 (Coach Houses or Garden Suites) for rural and agricultural properties to support flexibility with applying design guidelines through staff delegated authority; and,

Correcting OCP maps to ensure consistent interpretation of land use designation changes from adopted neighbourhood plan amendments.

2. ZONING BYLAWAMENDMENT BYLAW2023, No. 5288 (RZ001700)

Location: 8550 Young Road Applicant: City of Chilliwack Purpose: To support proposed amendments to the 2040 Official Community Plan, a concurrent text amendment to the Zoning Bylaw in regards to pedestrian pathways in intensive residential developments is proposed to create consistency amongst standards and bylaws. In addition, amendments to expand permitted uses within specific industrial zones to include Tradespersons as a separate principal use are included within this application. Minor amendments in relation to parking standards and restriction on Cannabis Consumption Spaces are also proposed.

Please review the instructions below in regard to the participation options for the Public Hearing:

Written submissions, including your full name and address, to the Corporate Services Department at 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A4 or by email to clerks@chilliwack.com no later than 4:00 pm on Monday, April 3, 2023. Participate LIVE through audio or video conferencing, see details and instructions on the City’s website at www.chilliwack.com/ph. Be prepared to provide the Public Hearing number you would like to speak on along with your full name and address. Participate in person at the City of Chilliwack, Council Chambers, located at 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC.

All submissions will be recorded and form part of the official record of the meeting. The Council meeting will be broadcast live on the City of Chilliwack website via the following link: www.chilliwack.com/live for viewing by the public.

These proposed bylaws will be provided via email upon request between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from Wednesday, March 22, 2023 to Tuesday, April 4, 2023, both inclusive, by the Planning Department at 604-793-2906 or planning@chilliwack.com.

Please note that no further information or submissions can be considered by Council after the conclusion of the Public Hearing.

Jacqueline Morgan, CMC

Corporate Officer