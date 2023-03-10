Notice of Public Hearing

TAKE NOTICE that the Council of the City of Chilliwack will hold a Public Hearing, as noted above, on the following item:

1. ZONING BYLAWAMENDMENT BYLAW2023, No. 5284 (RZ001651)

2. DEVELOPMENT VARIANCE PERMIT (DVP01283)

Location: 46089 Southlands Drive

Applicant: Evertek Engineering

Purpose: To rezone the subject property, as shown on the map below, from an R1-B (Urban Duplex Residential) Zone to an R3 (Small Lot Residential) Zone to facilitate a future subdivision. A Development Variance Permit application to reduce the minimum required lot depth within the R3 (Small Lot Residential) Zone from 25m to 21.9m is being considered concurrently with the rezoning application.

Location Map

Please review the instructions below in regard to the participation options for the Public Hearing:

Written submissions, including your full name and address, to the Corporate Services Department at 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A4 or by email to clerks@chilliwack.com no later than 4:00 pm on Monday, March 20, 2023. Participate LIVE through audio or video conferencing, see details and instructions on the City’s website at www.chilliwack.com/ph. Be prepared to provide the Public Hearing number you would like to speak on along with your full name and address. Participate in person at the City of Chilliwack, Council Chambers, located at 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC.

All submissions will be recorded and form part of the official record of the meeting. The Council meeting will be broadcast live on the City of Chilliwack website via the following link: www.chilliwack.com/live for viewing by the public.

This proposed bylaw and permit will be provided via email upon request between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from Wednesday, March 8, 2023 to Tuesday, March 21, 2023, both inclusive, by the Planning Department at 604-793-2906 or planning@chilliwack.com.

Please note that no further information or submissions can be considered by Council after the conclusion of the Public Hearing

Jacqueline Morgan, CMC

Corporate Officer