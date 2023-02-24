NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A4

www. chilliwack.com

TAKE NOTICE that the Council of the City of Chilliwack will hold a Public Hearing, as noted above, on the following items:

1. ZONING BYLAW AMENDMENT BYLAW 2023, No. 5282 (RZ001670)

Location: 46045 Fourth Avenue

Applicant: Magna Villa Construction Ltd.

Purpose: To rezone the subject property, as shown on the map below, from an R1-A (Urban Residential) Zone to an R1-C (Urban Infill) Zone to facilitate a future subdivision.

Location Map

2. ZONING BYLAW AMENDMENT BYLAW 2021, No. 5068 (RZ001406)

Location: 46193 Strathcona Road and 10195 Williams Road

Applicant: JCR Design Ltd.

Purpose: To rezone the subject properties, as shown on the map below, from an R1-A (Urban Residential) Zone to an R3 (Small Lot Residential) Zone to facilitate a future subdivision.

Location Map

3. ZONING BYLAW AMENDMENT BYLAW 2023, No. 5281 (RZ001591)

Location: 46485 Portage Avenue

Applicant: Andrew & Edolbina Wiebe

Purpose: To rezone the subject property, as shown on the map below, from an R1-A (Urban Residential) Zone to an R1-C (Urban Infill) Zone to facilitate a future subdivision.

Location Map

4. OFFICIAL COMMUNITY PLAN BYLAW AMENDMENT BYLAW 2023, No. 5283 (OCP00041)

Applicant: City of Chilliwack

Purpose: To amend the text of the City’s 2040 Official Community Plan (OCP) and Schedules to update the building protection guidelines (entry/exitway and windows) for Development Permit Area 4 (Downtown Form and Character), Development Permit Area 5 (Urban Corridor Form and Character), and Development Permit Area 6 (Commercial, Intensive/Multi-Family Residential, and Mixed Commercial-Residential Development). Amendments include allowing fixed or retractable awnings and canopies, establishing exterior entry/exitway protection guidelines for fixed-in-place gates, grills, and bars, permitting exterior shutters on windows, and encouraging the use of interior window bars. These proposed amendments will enable business owners to secure their commercial property, while meeting the design objectives of the OCP.

Please review the instructions below in regard to the participation options for the Public Hearing:

Written submissions, including your full name and address, to the Corporate Services Department at 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A4 or by email to clerks@chilliwack.com no later than 4:00 pm on Monday, March 6, 2023. Participate LIVE through audio or video conferencing, see details and instructions on the City’s website at www.chilliwack.com/ph. Be prepared to provide the Public Hearing number you would like to speak on along with your full name and address. Participate in person at the City of Chilliwack, Council Chambers, located at 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC.

All submissions will be recorded and form part of the official record of the meeting. The Council meeting will be broadcast live on the City of Chilliwack website via the following link: www.chilliwack.com/live for viewing by the public.

These proposed bylaws will be provided via email upon request between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from Wednesday, February 22, 2023 to Tuesday, March 7, 2023, both inclusive, by the Planning Department at 604-793-2906 or planning@chilliwack.com.

Please note that no further information or submissions can be considered by Council after the conclusion of the Public Hearing.

Jacqueline Morgan, CMC

Corporate Officer