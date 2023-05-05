Notice of Public Hearing

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 6:30 pm

Council Chambers

8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A4

www.chilliwack.com

TAKE NOTICE that the Council of the City of Chilliwack will hold a Public Hearing, as noted above, on the following items:

1. ZONING BYLAW AMENDMENT BYLAW 2023, No. 5315 (RZ001646)

Location: 6854 Casabello Drive

Applicant: Harmon Gill & Jason Gill

Purpose: To rezone the subject property, as shown on the map below, from an R1-A (Urban Residential) Zone to an R1-C (Urban Infill) Zone to facilitate a future subdivision.

Location Map

2. ZONING BYLAW AMENDMENT BYLAW 2023, No. 5316 (RZ001681)

Location: 46220 Larch Avenue

Applicant: JCR Design Ltd.

Purpose: To rezone the subject property, as shown on the map below, from an R1-A (Urban Residential) Zone to an R1-C (Urban Infill) Zone to facilitate a future subdivision.

Location Map

3. ZONING BYLAW AMENDMENT BYLAW 2023, No. 5314 (RZ001535)

Location: 46056 Fourth Avenue

Applicant: Jessie Lehal

Purpose: To rezone the subject property, as shown on the map below, from an R1-A (Urban Residential) Zone to an R1-C (Urban Infill) Zone to facilitate a future subdivision.

Location Map

4. ZONING BYLAW AMENDMENT BYLAW 2023, No. 5303 (RZ001654)

Location: 46225 Strathcona Road

Applicant: Nishant Monga

Purpose: To rezone the subject property, as shown on the map below, from an R1-A (Urban Residential) Zone to an R3 (Small Lot Residential) Zone to facilitate a future subdivision.

Location Map

Please review the instructions below in regard to the participation options for the Public Hearing:

1. Written submissions, including your full name and address, to the Corporate Services Department at 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A4 or by email to clerks@chilliwack.com no later than 4:00 pm on Monday, May 15, 2023.

2. Participate LIVE through audio or video conferencing, see details and instructions on the City’s website at www.chilliwack.com/ph. Be prepared to provide the Public Hearing number you would like to speak on along with your full name and address.

3. Participate in person at the City of Chilliwack, Council Chambers, located at 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC.

All submissions will be recorded and form part of the official record of the meeting. The Council meeting will be broadcast live on the City of Chilliwack website via the following link: www.chilliwack.com/live for viewing by the public.

These proposed bylaws will be provided via email upon request between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from Wednesday, May 3, 2023 to Tuesday, May 16, 2023, both inclusive, by the Planning Department at 604-793-2906 or planning@chilliwack.com.

Please note that no further information or submissions can be considered by Council after the conclusion of the Public Hearing.

Jacqueline Morgan, CMC

Corporate Officer