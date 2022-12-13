Notice of Intention

In accordance with Section 124(3) of the Community Charter, Public Notice is hereby given that the Council of the City of Chilliwack intends to adopt the following Bylaws:

“Procedural Bylaw Amendment Bylaw 2022, No. 5264”; and,

“Public Hearing/Public Information Meeting Procedural Bylaw Amendment Bylaw 2022, No. 5265”.

The purpose of the proposed Bylaws is to amend “Procedural Bylaw 2004, No. 2984” and “Public Hearing/Public Information Meeting Procedural Bylaw 2004, No. 3004”, with respect to the following:

Change the Reconvened Meeting start time from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

Other minor housekeeping items.

The intent of this notice is to provide an opportunity for persons who consider they are affected by the proposed Bylaws to make representations to Council.You may send your written submission, including your name and address, to the Corporate Services Department, 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack BC V2P 8A4 or by email at clerks@chilliwack.com no later than 4:00 pm on Monday, December 19, 2022.

“Procedural Bylaw Amendment Bylaw 2022, No. 5264” and “Public Hearing/Public Information Meeting Procedural Bylaw Amendment Bylaw 2022, No. 5265” may be viewed during office hours between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday except holidays, in the Corporate Services Department at City Hall, 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A4.