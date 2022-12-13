City of Chilliwack Logo

December 13, 2022

Notice of Intention

In accordance with Section 124(3) of the Community Charter, Public Notice is hereby given that the Council of the City of Chilliwack intends to adopt the following Bylaws:

“Procedural Bylaw Amendment Bylaw 2022, No. 5264”; and,

“Public Hearing/Public Information Meeting Procedural Bylaw Amendment Bylaw 2022, No. 5265”.

The purpose of the proposed Bylaws is to amend “Procedural Bylaw 2004, No. 2984” and “Public Hearing/Public Information Meeting Procedural Bylaw 2004, No. 3004”, with respect to the following:

  • Change the Reconvened Meeting start time from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm.
  • Other minor housekeeping items.

The intent of this notice is to provide an opportunity for persons who consider they are affected by the proposed Bylaws to make representations to Council.You may send your written submission, including your name and address, to the Corporate Services Department, 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack BC V2P 8A4 or by email at clerks@chilliwack.com no later than 4:00 pm on Monday, December 19, 2022.

“Procedural Bylaw Amendment Bylaw 2022, No. 5264” and “Public Hearing/Public Information Meeting Procedural Bylaw Amendment Bylaw 2022, No. 5265” may be viewed during office hours between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday to Friday except holidays, in the Corporate Services Department at City Hall, 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC V2P 8A4.

Sign

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Notice of Public Hearing

Just Posted

The Chilliwack-and-area real estate market continues a slow and steady downturn after hitting absurd heights in 2021. (Jonathan Hayward, The Canadian Press)
Chilliwack home sales and inventory dip in November

Mission’s Dhivaan Bhogal is an interior force for the University of Fraser Valley Cascades this season as the squad enters winter break. /Jordie Arthur Photo
Mission’s Dhivaan Bhogal developing and producing for UFV in sophomore season

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are scheduled to return to the Abbotsford International Airshow from Aug. 11 to 13, 2023. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Canadian Forces Snowbirds scheduled to return to Abbotsford International Airshow in 2023

A blended family of Canada geese at Sardis Park from July 2019. (Carsten Arnold file photo)
Contagious bird flu confirmed in Canada geese but results pending for cackling geese in Chilliwack park

Pop-up banner image