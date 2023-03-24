Notice of Intention

In accordance with Section 494 of the Local Government Act, Public Notice is hereby given that the Director of Development and Regulatory Enforcement Services intends to grant a Temporary Use Permit for the following:

Temporary Use Permit (TUP00213) proposes to permit the temporary occupancy of an existing dwelling during the construction of a new dwelling located on the property of 6889 Chadsey Road.

The intent of this notice is to provide an opportunity for persons, who deem that their interest in the property is affected by the proposed Temporary Use Permit, to provide a written submission. All written submissions need to include your full name and address and received by the Development and Regulatory Enforcement Services Department at 8550 Young Road, Chilliwack, BC, V2P 8A4 or by email to building.department@chilliwack.com no later than 4:00 pm on Friday, March 31, 2023.

The proposed Temporary Use Permit will be provided via email, upon request, between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from Friday, March 24, 2023 to Friday, March 31, 2023, both inclusive, by the Development and Regulatory Enforcement Services Department. Please direct your enquiries to 604.793.2905.

Consideration of the Temporary Use Permit will be done by the Director of Development and Regulatory Enforcement Services on Monday, April 3 at 12:00 pm.

Please note that no further information or submissions can be considered after 12:00 pm on Monday,

April 3, 2023.

Jacqueline Morgan, CMC

Corporate Officer