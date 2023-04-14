City of Chilliwack Logo

April 14, 2023

Free Scrap Metal Recycling & Water Main Flushing

Free Scrap Metal Recycling: April 1-30

Drop off your scrap metal for free at the Bailey Landfill during the month of April!

Landfill Hours: Monday to Sunday, 8am to 5pm

Closed on Good Friday

Please do not mix metal with other waste or recycling; no metal from industrial operations and no vehicle bodies or farm implements. Restrictions may apply to pre-1990 hot water tanks and furnaces.

For more information, visit chilliwack.com/earthmonth or call 604.793.2907.

Water Main Flushing: March – June 2023

The City’s Drinking Water Quality Assurance Program requires the flushing of water mains throughout the community. This is important to maintain water quality throughout the distribution system.

You may experience changes to your tap water as a result of the water main flushing. These changes could consist of a brief reduction in pressure and/or possible sediment leading to discoloration; none of which are a health concern. These changes are temporary and will dissipate over time. For further information, please contact our Operations Department at 604.793.2810.

