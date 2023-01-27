Zellers food truck planning a stop in Abbotsford

Zellers Diner on wheels will make stop at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre for grand opening

Zellers will be launching a food truck featuring some of its favourite items in conjunction with the store re-launch. (Zellers Instagram)

Zellers has stated they have listened to consumers – the low-cost retailer’s restaurant is back with a modern twist.

The nostalgic food served for decades inside the store will return in the form of a food truck.

The Zellers Diner on wheels will greet customers at its first locations, including Abbotsford, opening this spring. The company stated in a press release that they will not have the available space to have an in-store diner.

Zellers has also asked Canadians to vote for their top-five items on a poll listing 10 possible dining options on the menu. Those interested can vote on the Zellers Instagram. The menu options include:

Big Z Burger

Fries and Gravy

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Onion Rings

Quesadilla

Poutine

Hot Dog

Chicken Fingers

Veggie Burger

The poll lasts one week and the top five will make the cut. The vote features two menu items going against each other with the one Zellers stated that if customers embrace the comeback that the diner will continue on a cross-Canada debut.

The Zellers in Abbotsford will be located at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in the second floor of The Bay. Space has already been cleared for the Abbotsford location, with several boxes of new store fixtures arriving on-site recently.

Preparations for the new Zellers on the second floor of @hudsonsbay at @shopsevenoaks have started. Boxes of fixtures on-site and several sections have been cleared. #abbotsford #zellers pic.twitter.com/Bt64dTTowP — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) January 26, 2023

Other planned Zellers locations in B.C. include Kamloops, Surrey and Vancouver.

