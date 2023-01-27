Zellers will be launching a food truck featuring some of its favourite items in conjunction with the store re-launch. (Zellers Instagram)

Zellers will be launching a food truck featuring some of its favourite items in conjunction with the store re-launch. (Zellers Instagram)

Zellers food truck planning a stop in Abbotsford

Zellers Diner on wheels will make stop at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre for grand opening

Zellers has stated they have listened to consumers – the low-cost retailer’s restaurant is back with a modern twist.

The nostalgic food served for decades inside the store will return in the form of a food truck.

The Zellers Diner on wheels will greet customers at its first locations, including Abbotsford, opening this spring. The company stated in a press release that they will not have the available space to have an in-store diner.

Zellers has also asked Canadians to vote for their top-five items on a poll listing 10 possible dining options on the menu. Those interested can vote on the Zellers Instagram. The menu options include:

  • Big Z Burger
  • Fries and Gravy
  • Hot Chicken Sandwich
  • Grilled Cheese Sandwich
  • Onion Rings
  • Quesadilla
  • Poutine
  • Hot Dog
  • Chicken Fingers
  • Veggie Burger

The poll lasts one week and the top five will make the cut. The vote features two menu items going against each other with the one Zellers stated that if customers embrace the comeback that the diner will continue on a cross-Canada debut.

The Zellers in Abbotsford will be located at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in the second floor of The Bay. Space has already been cleared for the Abbotsford location, with several boxes of new store fixtures arriving on-site recently.

Other planned Zellers locations in B.C. include Kamloops, Surrey and Vancouver.

